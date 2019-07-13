Russia will continue to develop ‘fulfilling relations’ with new KRG government: Spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry said Moscow would continue to improve its relationship with the Kurdistan Region following the formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet.

Addressing reporters at a news conference on Thursday, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Maria Zakharova, said her country hopes to have “friendly and fulfilling relations” with the new KRG.

“Beyond a doubt, we will develop them [bilateral ties],” Zakharova said, adding the relations between Erbil and Moscow “are based on mutual respect.”

The spokesperson noted that Russia traditionally has economic interests with the Kurdistan Region, especially in the oil and energy sector. She said the development of these economic ties would help Russia “develop further our friendly relations, and to do that for mutual benefit.”

On Wednesday the Kurdistan Parliament confirmed Masrour Barzani as the new Prime Minister of the autonomous Kurdistan Region along with his government cabinet by a majority vote.

Barzani received 88 favorable votes from 106 lawmakers in attendance, and his deputy, Qubad Talabani, received 73.

The new KRG cabinet, comprised of 21 ministers, was also approved by majority vote.

The formation of the new government comes months after the parliamentary elections were held in the Kurdistan Region on Sept. 30.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 45 seats, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) secured 21, followed by Gorran (Change) Movement, 12.