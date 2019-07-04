PHOTOS: Kurdish leaders join US diplomats to celebrate the Fourth of July in Kurdistan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior Kurdish leaders Wednesday evening joined US diplomats in the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region to celebrate the Fourth of July, America’s Independence Day.

The event was attended by the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister-designate Masrour Barzani, Parliament Speaker Vala Fareed, and hosted by US Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller.

Many other local officials were also present.

Most foreign consulates and representative offices in the Kurdistan Region celebrate their national day in Erbil by hosting events for local Kurdish officials, their counterparts, and relevant stakeholders.

