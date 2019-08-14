WATCH: Kurdish city in Iran hosts festival honoring 'daf' percussion instrument

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iranian Kurdish city of Sanandaj (Sine) inaugurated a three-day event celebrating the percussion instrument referred to in the region as the daf.

This event marks the ninth of its kind to be organized in the city, known to many as the "daf capital of the world" for its local popularity and the number of esteemed daf players the city produces.

The daf, sometimes also called a dap or riqq, is traditionally used in Kurdish and Persian music.

Much like a larger, deeper western tambourine, it consists of a frame covered with stretched goatskin, with rows of metal rings or chains that add a jingling effect. A wide range of sounds, from light taps to a sonorous bass rumbles, can be achieved by striking the goatskin head in different locations and with different parts of the hand.

The semi official ISNA news agency reported that performers from 20 provinces in Iran as well as a number of daf groups from other countries were present, though it did not name which nations they represented.