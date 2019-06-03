Mike Pompeo welcomes Nechirvan Barzani as new KRG President

WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by phone with the President-elect of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, to offer his congratulations, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus announced in a statement released on Monday.

“The Secretary expressed appreciation for the President-elect’s leadership in resolving outstanding Baghdad-Erbil issues, according to the Iraqi constitution’s framework for dialogue,” Ortega explained, as she described one US priority in Iraq.

“The Secretary urged continued joint operations by Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga against ISIS,” she continued, describing another top US priority.

“Finally, the Secretary underscored continued US commitment to our Iraqi partners, including those in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region,” Ortega said.

Doubtless, the specific mention of an enduring US commitment to the Kurdistan Region is welcome in Erbil.