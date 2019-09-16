KRG President welcomes new Swedish Ambassador to Iraq, talks investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received the new Swedish Ambassador to Iraq, Lars Ronnås, to discuss bilateral relations and investment opportunities.
During the meeting in Erbil, President Barzani congratulated the new Swedish Ambassador on his new role and wished him success in his duties, a statement on the KRG Presidency website read.
The Kurdish leader “briefed [Ronnås] on important issues in the previous and current phases, and the continuation of the reform process in the region,” the statement added.
Barzani also informed the Swedish official on the improving relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and “the desire of both sides to solve problems based on the Iraqi Constitution.”
“For his part, the new Swedish Ambassador to Iraq said his country views its relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with interest, and highlighted the role of European countries in the region,” the statement concluded.
Ronnås replaces Pontus Melander who served as Ambassador to Iraq between 2017 to 2019.
In an interview with Kurdistan 24 last year, Melander underlined the long-standing relationship Sweden shares with the autonomous Kurdistan Region.
“Sweden and Kurdistan, as you know, [have a] long-standing relation,” he told Kurdistan 24.
Sweden’s population of about 100,000 Kurds “are very well integrated into Swedish society; both when it comes to economic life, political life, and cultural life,” Melander added.
