KRG President welcomes new Swedish Ambassador to Iraq, talks investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received the new Swedish Ambassador to Iraq, Lars Ronnås, to discuss bilateral relations and investment opportunities.

During the meeting in Erbil, President Barzani congratulated the new Swedish Ambassador on his new role and wished him success in his duties, a statement on the KRG Presidency website read.

The Kurdish leader “briefed [Ronnås] on important issues in the previous and current phases, and the continuation of the reform process in the region,” the statement added.

Barzani also informed the Swedish official on the improving relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and “the desire of both sides to solve problems based on the Iraqi Constitution.”