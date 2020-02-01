Iraqi president announces replacement for caretaker PM Adil Abdul Mahdi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi President Barham Salih on Saturday announced that Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi would replace Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi.

The issue of who will take Abdul Mahdi’s post has been the focus of a key demand of protesters, who have rejected all candidates so far put forth by the two leading blocs in the Iraqi Parliament.

President Salih designated Allawi, who previously served as Iraq’s Minister of Communications.

Abdul Mahdi’s successor will be an interim leader of the government and it will be up to him to form a cabinet within a month ahead of early legislative elections, which protesters hope will put an end to the seemingly impenetrable ruling class that has dominated Iraqi politics since the fall of the former regime in 2003.

The news comes amid ongoing anti-government protests across parts of central and southern Iraq. Over 600 people have died, and thousands more injured since demonstrations began in October 2019.

Marches continue as protesters call for an end to the public’s economic woes and a complete governmental overhaul amid shortages of public services, high rates of unemployment, and chronic institutional corruption.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.