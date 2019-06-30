From Baghdad, UN Security Council voices support for Iraq’s stability, reconstruction

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Representatives of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in Iraq on Saturday reiterated their support for the war-torn nation's security, stabilization, and reconstruction efforts.

The comment came during a press conference in Baghdad after the international delegation met with both senior Iraqi and Kurdish leaders.

US acting ambassador to the UN Jonathan Cohen told reporters that the UNSC supports Iraq’s recovery and reconciliation as part of a plan to fulfill the needs of all Iraqis after years of fierce fighting against the Islamic State.

Cohen also welcomed some recent domestic developments, including the formation of the new Iraqi federal government and the recent reinstatement of the post of president in the autonomous Kurdistan Region, reaffirming the UNSC’s support to the sovereignty and security of Iraq.

The US diplomat also reiterated support to the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) in encouraging the country to resolve internal problems through dialogue and commit substantial resources toward national reconciliation.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UN Mansour al-Otaibi, also the current rotating head of the UNSC, told reporters that “in general the message of the Security Council is clear,” and that the nations of the world stand with the country.

“The international community appreciates the great sacrifices made by Iraq and its people to defeat such terrorist organization that has committed heinous crimes against civilians in different areas in Iraq,” Otaibi said.

The Kuwaiti diplomat also added that “Iraq is now stable” and said he hoped such stability would continue to take root and grow.

His comments come as Islamic State sleeper cells continue to carry out insurgent attacks, ambushes, and kidnappings in multiple provinces of Iraq.

The UNSC delegates arrived in Baghdad on Saturday for the first time in nearly three decades. They met with the Prime Minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, Iraqi President Barham Salih, and the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani.

The new federal government of Iraq faces the daunting tasks of rebuilding the nation and its infrastructure, achieving some form of national reconciliation, maintaining and improving security, and combating massive corruption in its institutions.

Editing by John J. Catherine