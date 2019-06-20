Kurdistan president arrives in Baghdad, meets with Iraqi PM

Barzani is also expected to meet with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and President Barham Salih, a Kurdish lawmaker in Baghdad told Kurdistan 24.

It is the first visit of Barzani to Baghdad since he took office as President of the Kurdistan Region earlier on June 10.

Earlier, in a dedicated parliamentary session on May 28, 68 lawmakers from the Kurdistan Region’s 111-seat legislature voted in favor of Nechirvan Barzani as the new regional president. Barzani is also the deputy head of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Born in 1966, Barzani was elected as the deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region in 1996. He was elected as Prime Minister in 1999 and 2006. He continued serving after subsequently being re-elected to the post in 2011 and 2013.

