Russia, China veto UN vote, limiting humanitarian aid to Syria

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) - In a session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, Russia vetoed a resolution on Syria for the 14th time since the start of the nation's protracted conflict in 2011 to block cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey and Iraq that would benefit large numbers of Syrian civilians in dire need.

Since 2014, millions have relied on humanitarian and medical supplies brought into the country via four border crossings with Turkey, Iraq, and Jordan.

The resolution called for renewing operations, excluding one border crossing in Jordan, for up to a year. Thirteen countries voted in favor, with permanent UNSC member states China and Russia casting the votes that blocked the measure.

Russia, an ally of the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, wanted only to approve the two Turkish crossings for six months and proposed its own draft text, which would substantially limit the ability for humanitarian organizations to serve vulnerable populations in Syria.

“Russia tabled the second draft, which proposed a six-month renewal and excluded Al‑Ramtha as well as Al Yarubiyah crossing in Iraq,” read a UN statement.

Six countries—Dominican Republic, France, Peru, Poland, the UK, and the United States—voted no, while Belgium, Germany, Indonesia, and Kuwait abstained.

US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, told the council after the Russia and China vetoes that she was in a state of shock, saying the consequences “will be disastrous,” as reported by Reuters, describing Russia and China’s opposition as “reckless, irresponsible, and cruel.”

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the council, “Who won today? Nobody. Who lost? The Syrian people,” arguing that the humanitarian situation in Syria had improved dramatically and that the council had to recognize that change.

“Do not attempt to shift blame for this on us,” he said.

Deputy UN aid chief Ursula Mueller warned the council the previous day that, without the cross-border operations, “we would see an immediate end of aid supporting millions of civilians.”

“That would cause a rapid increase in hunger and disease, resulting in death, suffering and further displacement - including across borders - for a vulnerable population who have already suffered unspeakable tragedy as a result of almost nine years of conflict.”

The UNSC is made up of five permanent member states – China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US – and ten non-permanent member states which serve two-year terms. Currently, those are Belgium, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland, South Africa.