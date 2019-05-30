US warns Turkey amid differences over S-400 'working group'

WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) - “Turkey will face very real and very negative consequences, if it completes the delivery of the [Russian] S-400” anti-missile defense system, State Department Spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday as she responded to a question from Kurdistan 24.
Such consequences would include “suspension of procurement and industrial participation in the F-35 program, and, also, because of CAATSA (Combatting America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), exposure to sanctions,” Ortagus explained.
Ortagus did say that Turkey is a “longstanding NATO ally” and described it as “crucial to us in the fight against ISIS,” but her message was clear.
Also on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone.
Judd Deere, Deputy White House Press Secretary, summarized the conversation. “The two leaders discussed a number of bilateral issues, including their shared desire to increase trade” and “the President’s decision to reduce steel tariffs on Turkey from 50 percent to 25 percent,” he said.
Significantly, they also discussed, “Turkey’s planned purchase of the S-400 missile defense system, and the opportunity to continue the discussion during the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, next month.”
In a very crucial respect, the White House account differs from the Turkish read-out of the discussion, as provided by Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s Communications Director.
“Our President has reiterated the proposal to establish a joint working group on the S-400 defense system, which is planned to be procured from the Russian Federation as a requirement of our national security,” Altun tweeted.
Sayın Cumhurbaşkanımız, ulusal güvenliğimizin gereği olarak Rusya Federasyonu’ndan tedarik edilmesi planlanan S-400 savunma sistemi konusunda ortak bir çalışma grubu kurulması teklifini yinelemişlerdir.— Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) May 29, 2019
Not only did Altun reaffirm—once again—Turkey’s intent to acquire the S-400, but, unlike his statement, the White House read-out of the two presidents’ conversation said nothing about Turkey’s proposed S-400 working group.
Ankara has repeatedly raised the idea of an S-400 working group. Just last month, Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon dismissed it, saying, “A technical working group at this stage isn’t necessary or a path the US is even considering.”
“We have been clear with Turkey at all levels: the S-400 is a threat to the F-35 program and the safety of our NATO allies,” Pahon said then.
On Wednesday, Pahon explained that the US was "willing to engage in further discussions with the Government of Turkey” regarding the S-400, but the Pentagon had expressed its “concerns on the S-400 and the consequences it could have on the US and NATO defense relationships with Turkey.”
Notably, only Turkey—and no US official—even mentioned the idea of an S-400 working group. Whether that is because the issue did not really arise or because the US is unwilling to consider it, is not known.
Dr. Aykan Erdemir, a former Turkish parliamentarian and now a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, last week provided Kurdistan 24 his assessment of the situation surrounding Turkey’s planned purchase of the S-400.
“I think ultimately Erdogan will go forward with the deal,” Erdemir said. “He has reiterated his commitment to buying the Russian air defense system, and this summer, we can begin to see the first parts being delivered to Turkey.”
Erdemir explained the considerable damage that will likely ensue.
“This will be horrible for the Turkish economy,” he said. “Turkish businesses are producing 12 billion dollars worth of parts for the F-35 project and at the same time, there are multiple US-Turkish defense partnerships which will be impacted.”
“There will also be dire consequences for Turkey’s security and diplomatic relations,” he added. “Installing a Russian air defense system on Turkish soil and training Turkish officers in Russia for this system will have long-term repercussions and will make Turkey vulnerable to further Russian meddling.”
“It’s really very difficult to explain,” Erdemir said, when asked why Erdogan would, nonetheless, proceed.
“From a national interest perspective,” he stated, “there is no justification for the S-400 deal, but this is less, I think, about a Turkish deal and more about an interpersonal deal between Putin and Erdogan.”
The head of Rosgvardiya, the Russian National Guard paid a surprise visit to Ankara some two weeks ago, Metin Gurcan, a former Turkish Special Forces officer reported in Al-Monitor. Rosgvardiya is responsible for such “special missions” as “restraining societal unrest, suppressing the opposition against the Putin administration,” and “protecting critical facilities and persons.”
Possibly, “the interpersonal deal” between the Russian and Turkish leaders is related to helping to secure Erdogan and his regime, and, for that, he may be ready to strain, if not break, his ties with the US, Europe, and NATO.
Editing by Nadia Riva
