President Barzani, Parliament Speaker discuss Erbil-Baghdad ties, Kurdistan’s constitution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani met on Sunday with the Speaker of Parliament, Rewaz Faiaq, to discuss coordination between the Kurdistan Region’s three presidencies and ongoing talks between Erbil and Baghdad to resolves long-standing disputes.

In the meeting, which took place in Erbil, the two sides highlighted the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq and the need for further coordination between the three presidencies of the autonomous Kurdish region with Kurdistani political factions in the Iraqi Parliament, a statement on Barzani’s press office read.

The two also underscored the reform process in the KRG and the current political situation in the region.

The drafting of a constitution for the autonomous region is one of the main tasks on the parliament’s agenda; this was discussed in the meeting between Barzani and Faiaq, the statement said.

Regarding the constitution, both sides stressed the importance of preserving the rights of all ethnic and religious groups in the Kurdistan Region, it added.

The leading parties in the Kurdistan Region – the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), and Gorran (Change) Movement – want to reach a consensus between all parties by ensuring all sides participate in the process of drafting a constitution.

