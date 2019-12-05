Kurdistan official, new Hungarian envoy discuss trade, agriculture, investment

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Safeen Dizayee, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations (DFR), on Thursday received Istvan Emri, Hungary's new Consul General to the Kurdistan Region in Erbil.

The two became acquainted and discussed the latest political, security, and humanitarian developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

In the meeting, Dizayee lauded the ongoing ties between the Kurdistan Region and Hungary, extending his appreciation to the military assistance the European nation has provided to Peshmerga forces toward the fight against the Islamic State and the humanitarian support to serve those affected by it.

Emri presented a brief about the consulate's activities in Kurdistan Region, relaying his country's desire to strengthen cooperation between the two, especially in trade, agriculture, and investment.

Dizayee and Emri concluded the meeting by discussing paths to boost the local private sector and education.