Congressmen hail US ties with Kurds

WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul, has very high regard for the Kurds and is doing what he can to help ensure the United States repays them properly for their friendship and their sacrifices in the common fight against the so-called Islamic State.
“Kurdistan is our greatest ally in the region,” McCaul said. “And we stood alongside the Kurds to defeat ISIS.”
He also said the Kurdistan Region, in “terms of democracy,” as well as its economic success, is “one of the best parts of Iraq.”
However, McCaul expressed concern that President Donald Trump’s recent decision to cut the number of US troops in northeast Syria is hurting the Kurds there.
“I don’t want to betray our ally,” he affirmed. “All I can say to the Kurds in Syria” is “we have not forgotten you,” adding for emphasis, “we do stand by you.”
He and his colleagues “pressed very hard for this administration to keep a residual force in Syria,” McCaul explained, “to protect the Kurds and create a province within northeastern Syria” where they “can live in peace and prosper.”
“Kurdistan is a great hope” for “America and democracy and freedom in the world,” McCaul continued, and Kurds should “know that people like myself – and I speak for many others in the United States Congress – we support you.”
Sen. Ted Cruz (R, Texas), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, spoke similarly to Kurdistan 24, underscoring McCaul’s remark that the Kurds truly do enjoy widespread support in Congress.
“I have long been a supporter of Kurdistan and supporter of the Kurds,” Cruz said.
“The Kurds have stood with the United States as strong allies,” he continued, “and I believe that America should – and must – reciprocate that friendship.”
“America is grateful for your friendship, and we stand with the Kurds,” the Senator concluded.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
