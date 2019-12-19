Congressmen hail US ties with Kurds

WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul, has very high regard for the Kurds and is doing what he can to help ensure the United States repays them properly for their friendship and their sacrifices in the common fight against the so-called Islamic State.

“Kurdistan is our greatest ally in the region,” McCaul said. “And we stood alongside the Kurds to defeat ISIS.”

He also said the Kurdistan Region, in “terms of democracy,” as well as its economic success, is “one of the best parts of Iraq.”