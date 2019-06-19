First Kurd appointed to serve as US Ambassador awaits confirmation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Herro Mustafa, born in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil, has been appointed by US President Donald Trump to be the next Ambassador to Bulgaria, a White House statement said on Monday, generating buzz as she is believed to be the first Kurd to hold such a post in the US.

Mustafa is expected to replace outgoing Ambassador Eric Rubin once Congress approves her appointment. Mustafa has been serving as deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Lisbon since July 2016. Previously, she was the Political Minister-Counselor at the US Embassy in India.

Born in the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region in 1973 from a Kurdish family, Mustafa’s family sought asylum in the US in 1976. Her father was a Kurdish political activist and an opponent of the former Iraqi authoritarian regime of Saddam Hussein.

She received a B.S.F.S from Georgetown University and an M.P.A from Princeton in the field of International Relations.

She grew up in Minot, North Dakota and speaks nine languages, including Kurdish, Arabic, Russian, Hindi, Farsi, Greek, Spanish, Portuguese, and Turkish. She is married and has two daughters.

In Washington DC, she served as an adviser to the former US Vice-President, Joe Biden, from 2009 to 2011, providing counsel on issues related to the Middle East, and south and central Asia. Mustafa was also Deputy Director of the Afghanistan Office with the US State Department and Director of the National Security Council.