US troops fire tear gas to disperse militia supporters at embassy in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US troops on Wednesday fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, Kata’ib Hizbollah, who had gathered at the US embassy in Baghdad for the second day.

The incident occurred after hundreds of militiamen chucked stones at the American compound in violent demonstrations, Reuters reported. US Marines at the embassy responded by firing tear gas and stun grenades to scatter the crowd.

Protesters in Iraq stormed the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday and attempted to break into the building in retaliation for a US strike against Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

Footage from the scene showed thousands gathered around the US Embassy, waving Iraqi and Hashd al-Shaabi flags and chanting “Death to America!” slogans in opposition to America’s presence in the country.