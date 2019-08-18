Sweden’s Kurdish football club Dalkurd back on track with 3-0 win

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish football club Dalkurd FF got their season back on track with a convincing 3-0 win on Sunday against opponents GAIS in Sweden’s Superettan league.

Despite a slow start, Dalkurd grew into the match and eventually scored the opening goal when midfielder Besard Sabovic struck on the half-hour mark.

The Kurdish side stunned GAIS three minutes later when Ahmed Awad doubled Dalkurd’s lead.

Awad piled more misery on the opponents in the second half with a goal in the 52nd minute.

Although GAIS enjoyed most of the possession throughout the game, the team struggled to get back into the match.

Dalkurd’s (9-3-8) next league game is against first place Mjällby AIF (12-3-5) on Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. Erbil time.

Before that, the Kurdish side kick-start’s their Sweden Cup campaign with a match against Division 2 side FC Gute on Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Erbil time.

Based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.

The team’s colors are symbolic of Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.

Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.

After a string of poor results in Sweden’s top division, Dalkurd were relegated on the last day of the 2018 season, finishing in 15th place with 24 points (6-6-18).