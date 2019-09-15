Senior Kurdistan Region officials invited to attend prestigious Madrid Derby

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Three senior Kurdistan Region officials will attend the prestigious Madrid football derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid later this month, Spanish newspaper Marca reported.

According to a report Marca published on Sept. 12, Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, the CEO of Atletico Madrid, extended an official invitation to the former president of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masoud Barzani, as well as KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and current President Nechirvan Barzani.

Marín wrote to Masoud Barzani, who is the President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Sept. 9.

The invitation was sent out through Bayram Tutumlu, a Spanish football player agent of Kurdish origin.

“Through our friend Bayram Tutumlu, it would be a great honour for us to invite His Excellency [Masoud Barzani] along with Mr. Masrour Barzani and Mr. Nechirvan Barzani to visit our Club’s facilities and to attend a game in Wanda Metropolitano during your stay in Madrid,” Marín wrote in the letter.