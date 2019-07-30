Kurdistan youth team unbeaten in 2019 Norway Cup; qualify for knockout round

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s youth team qualified for the knockout stages of the 2019 Norway Cup in style, beating opponents Bærum SK 2 11-0 in the last group match on Tuesday.

The gulf in class between the two teams was evident early in the match as a goal blitz meant Kurdistan finished the first half 5-0 up. They scored six more in the second half to seal the 11-0 win.

The Kurdistan youth team finished the group stage unbeaten, winning all three of their matches, scoring 20 goals in the process and conceding zero.

Kurdistan will take on the second-placed team in Group 11 of the Boys 18 to 19-year-old 11-a-side-league in the Round of 16 on Aug. 1 at 11:15 a.m Erbil time.

Upon their arrival, Kurdistan’s coach Sanan Jalal said his team had traveled a long distance to get to Norway, and their goal is to leave as champions.

“We know the quality of the teams we are facing, but we are determined to get all three points from our matches and advance in the Norway Cup,” Jalal told Kurdistan 24.

“We call on all of our fans here in Oslo and all across the world and Europe to support us because only with their support will we be able to attain victory.”

The Norway Cup is considered the world’s largest football tournament for youth under the age of 19. In recent years, over 2,000 teams from different parts of the world have participated in the competition.

(Additional reporting by Shukur Mohammed)