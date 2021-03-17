KRG and Finland discuss the removal of "militias" from Sinjar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed the upcoming Iraqi elections and the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement in a meeting with Finland’s Ambassador to Iraq, Vesa Hakkinen.

During the meeting the two discussed “strengthening Finland’s relations with the Kurdistan Region, and ways to solve the outstanding problems between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government under the constitution, as well as discussing the Kurdistan Region’s share in the federal financial budget for 2021,” according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement.

After he reaffirmed his country's gratitude and appreciation for the role of the Kurdistan Region in combating terrorism and defeating ISIS, Hakkinen confirmed Finland's continued support for the Kurdistan Region, the statement said.

The Prime Minister praised Finland’s support to the Kurdistan Region, and expressed his hope for further strengthening and expanding relations between the two sides, especially in investment and attracting capital.

Both Barzani and Hakkinen shed light on the upcoming Iraqi elections and the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement and the exit of "militias and illegal armed forces from the city,” the statement said.

They further touched on efforts made to confront the coronavirus pandemic in the Kurdistan Region.

The Government of Iraq and the KRG announced in October that they had reached an agreement to restore and normalize the situation in the Sinjar (Shingal) area, where competing armed groups are active.

Read More: KRG and Baghdad reach administrative, security agreement on Sinjar

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly