Masrour Barzani: The budget law restored a ray of hope about the relationship with the federal government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani issued a statement on Wednesday evening after the Iraqi Parliament approved a draft federal budget bill for the fiscal year 2021.

"With the support of the majority of Kurdish parliamentary blocs, the Federal Parliament approved today the Budget Law, and we hope that this will pave the way for a recovery from the era of difficult economic challenges in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," Barzani wrote.

He conveyed his “sincere thanks to the negotiating team in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for persevering in their hard work for many months. I also thank the Kurdish blocs in the Federal Parliament for their strenuous efforts.”

“This law was a compromise and was necessary for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani said, explaining, “We did not achieve everything we sought, but this law is in line with the main principles of the constitution that we did not give up upon, as the rights and duties of both sides have been recognized. We encourage the progress that has been made, and we are pleased with what has been achieved."

The leader added that, if every article of the budget law is applied, that its full application of the "would do justice to both governments" regarding the financial disputes since 2004, as it "will strengthen a new mechanism between the two supervisory offices" and "enhance confidence and cooperation, two of the essential principles that most of our work is focused on achieving.”

“I spoke today with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and thanked him for his support, also stressing the need to fulfill these obligations and send financial dues as soon as possible,” said Barzani.

“I also reminded him that Iraq and its people can achieve great things by working with and through Kurdistan,” Barzani continued.

He said that he also spoke with the autonomous region's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani. “I commended him and the negotiating team for their hard work."

"Today, the budget law has restored a glimmer of hope about the relationship with the federal government, and although the law cannot decide on the long list of problems or end the injustice of the past, I hope that it will contribute to achieving more confidence among the citizens of the Kurdistan Region."

