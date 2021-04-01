KRG lowers COVID-19 test prices amid rising infections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Health Ministry on Thursday announced that the cost of a COVID-19 test has been lowered at both public and private centers.

The decision comes as COVID-19 infections have recently soared in the Region.

Testing prices at public centers are now lowered to 40,000 IQD ($27) for anyone who wants to be checked for the novel coronavirus.

Previously, a COVID-19 test cost 60,000 IQD ($41) at public health centers and more privately.

Testing for COVID-19 “is free for patients and those who have been in contact with an infectee,” at the public centers, if someone meets certain criteria set by health authorities for those exposed to the virus, health ministry spokesperson Aso Hawezi told Kurdistan 24 English on Thursday.

Private clinics across the Kurdistan Region conduct COVID-19 testing as well. The pricing for the tests has been lowered to 50,000 IQD ($34), the statement added. Previously, citizens were charged 90,000 IQD ($61) per test at privately-owned centers.

The new decision includes testing for travelers as well. They are currently charged the same amount as people using public health facilities.

Public health officials have recently warned of rising infections of coronavirus across the Kurdistan Region, which had forced tightened restrictions to curb the new wave of the pandemic.

The Region, officially, has seen over 122,000 infections, of which more than 3,000 people have died, since the pandemic outbreak in early March 2020.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly