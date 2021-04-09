Kurdistan PM, President offer condolences to UK after death of Prince Philip at age 99

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani offered condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and Queen Elizabeth on Friday following the death of her husband of 72 years, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle in London on Friday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The duke had spent time in hospital in February and March for a pre-existing heart condition.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



“My deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the British government and people on the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh after a lifetime of service. My thoughts are with the whole Royal Family in this difficult time,” the prime minister said.

The BBC announced his death and played the national anthem in line with long-standing plans to mark the passing of a member of the Royal Family.

The Region’s president, Nechirvan Barzani, said: “On behalf of the people of the Kurdistan Region, I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, HRH Prince Phillip. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of the United Kingdom and the British royal family during this difficult time.”

Philip, 99, married then Princess Elizabeth in November 1947 and became consort when she ascended to the throne as Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, making him the longest-serving consort in British history. He was born in Corfu in Greece in June 1921 to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice, a great-granddaughter of the British Queen Victoria.

He served as a naval officer in World War II and was mentioned in dispatches for bravery, but abandoned his military service – and his existing royal titles and took British citizenship – in order to marry Elizabeth. Philip and the queen had four children, including Charles, Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne.

Philip kept close ties to the military and made a surprise visit to British troops serving in Iraq when he visited Basra in 2006.