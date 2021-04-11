Kurdistan Region president meets Iraqi leaders in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani in a two-day visit to Iraqi capital Baghdad met with a number of Iraqi leaders, including the country’s president and prime minister, to discuss the state of affairs between the federal and autonomous regional governments.

The Kurdish president along with his delegation flew to the Iraqi capital on Saturday, where met with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, followed by meetings with the country’s president Barham Salih and Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi.

The main themes of Barzani’s meetings were the current relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, and further cooperation among all the political sides to ensure stability and peace in Iraq, according to the Kurdish presidency’s readout.

The Kurdish delegation met with Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, after Barzani’s meeting with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the President of the Arab League, who has been in the country since Saturday.

Barzani also met with the United Nation’s head of mission in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis- Plasschaert, with whom he discussed the latest developments in relations with the Iraqi government, the outstanding issues between the two governments, and the upcoming Iraqi elections planned for October.

On Sunday Barzani met with a number of Iraqi politicians, including Ammar al-Hakim, the head of Iraqi National Wisdom Movement and Osama Nujifei Head of Salvation and Development Front.

Editing by Joanne Stocker-Kelly