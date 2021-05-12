Kurdistan Region to celebrate Ramadan feast on Thursday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Muslims in the Kurdistan Region are set to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, known locally as the Feast of Ramadan, on Thursday after Kurdish religious authorities set the date as the end of the fasting month.

This marks the second time the people of Kurdistan celebrate the religious event during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike last year, when there was a region-wide lockdown, the public will be observing Eid without any pandemic restrictions.

Authorities have already asked the public to observe the festival with care as COVID-19 infections continue, with only a tiny portion of the population vaccinated.

A day before the three-day-long festival, a portion of the Muslim population visits cemeteries to commemorate the loss of their loved ones.

On the early morning of Thursday, worshipers go to mosques to perform Eid prayers following a sermon by a cleric, mainly focusing on forgiveness and social reconciliation.

Following the Eid sermons, families gather around a table, enjoying a heavy breakfast meal consisting of rice, different kinds of stews, along with red and white meat. Candies, nuts, sweets, caffeinated beverages, and juices are also served as part of hospitalities.

Preparations for the feast in the Region start at least a week earlier as people flock to the markets to buy new outfits for the festival. Some people wear traditional Kurdish clothes while others stick to modern clothing.

Kids are given a sum of money as Eid gifts by their relatives and parents before visiting playgrounds and parks to meet their friends.

