Kurdistan Region resumes movement with rest of Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government has ended a travel ban between its provinces and the rest of Iraq amid what it considers a drop in coronavirus infections.

The region’s committee to combat COVID-19 said in a statement that it decided to “restore movement between the Kurdistan Region and Iraqi provinces, in line with preventive measures” against the disease.

The Kurdistan Region halted travel to and from other Iraqi provinces in late March to curb the spread of the virus amid increasing infections and deaths from the disease. Daily reported cases reached as high as 1,300 in March.

The committee added that “starting from tomorrow, all halls for events, weddings and celebrations will be opened.” Owners of such businesses, however, have to enforce COVID-19 preventive measures including mask-wearing and social distancing.

Editing by Khrush Najari