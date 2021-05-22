Culture

PHOTOS: Kurdish heritage is reflected in Horse Festival in Sulaimani

author_image Hiwa Shilani
Part of the horse parade. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Friday morning marked the beginning of the Sulaimani horse festival, with the participation of about 100 contestants from different parts of the Kurdistan Region.

Photo: Kurdistan 24

Riders displayed different types of horses at the festival, which aims to honor Kurdish heritage and practice sports and activities encouraging people to ride horses. 

Photo: Kurdistan 24

Horse-keeping is a prominent position in the Kurdistan Region.

Photo: Kurdistan 24

The region's capital, Erbil, has hosted many competitions displaying the beauty of purebred Arabian horses in the past few years, with local, Arab, and foreign participation.

Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
Photo: Kurdistan 24
