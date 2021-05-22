PHOTOS: Kurdish heritage is reflected in Horse Festival in Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Friday morning marked the beginning of the Sulaimani horse festival, with the participation of about 100 contestants from different parts of the Kurdistan Region.

Riders displayed different types of horses at the festival, which aims to honor Kurdish heritage and practice sports and activities encouraging people to ride horses.

Horse-keeping is a prominent position in the Kurdistan Region.

The region's capital, Erbil, has hosted many competitions displaying the beauty of purebred Arabian horses in the past few years, with local, Arab, and foreign participation.