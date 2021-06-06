Iraqi forces, Peshmerga launch joint anti-ISIS operation in disputed territories

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi military and the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces launched a joint military operation against the remnants of ISIS in areas disputed by Baghdad and Erbil on early Sunday.

The joint endeavor was the first conducted after the establishment of security cooperation centers in the areas, which have become hotbeds for ISIS activity following the group's 2017 territorial defeat in Iraq.

The operations took place in the villages surrounding Kifri, Tuz Khurmatu, and in the province of Kirkuk, including the localities of Palkana, Qorichai, and Balaga.

In a harsh response to the Kurdistan Region's 2017 independence referendum, Iraqi forces and Iranian-backed militias of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) pushed Peshmerga from the disputed territories. Since then, the areas have suffered from a lack of unified military communication and strategy across large tracts of land ranging from Khanaqin in central Diyala province to Kirkuk and northward to multiple areas surrounding Mosul.

Federal Iraqi Counter-Terrorism units and Peshmerga forces took part in the manhunt operation as they searched for ISIS militants as well as hidden bases, tunnels, and caches of weaponry.

Italian Air Forces as part of the US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS provided support for the mission.

The Kurdistan Region's Vice President for Military Affairs, Sheikh Jafar Sheikh Mustafa, wrote in a tweet that the operation was “very successful,” adding that “many ISIS vehicles were destroyed.”

The Director of Kurdish Coordination Center of the anti-ISIS Coalition, Colonel Dave Williams, also described the joint operation as “great example” of working together in a separate social media post on Sunday.

