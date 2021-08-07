Kurdish opposition party claims Iranian 'terrorists' assassinated senior member in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Iranian Kurdish opposition group based in the Kurdistan Region claimed on Saturday that Tehran-aligned assassins killed a senior member of their party in Erbil.

Mousa Babakhani, a central committee member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party – Iran (KDP-I), was kidnapped on Thursday by "two terrorists" backed by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the party said in a statement.

Babakhani was reportedly found early Saturday in a room at the Guli Sulaimani hotel in the Kurdistan Region capital. Markings on the body suggest the party official was subjected to "severe torture," the statement added.

The KDP-I member was from the Kermashan (Kermanshah) province of the Kurdish region of Iran.

