KRG allocates over 7 billion IQD to fight drought in Chamchamal

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal district, currently facing drought-induced water scarcity, will shortly receive more than 7 billion Iraqi dinars from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The allocation of 7.68 billion IQD is “the first step” to resolve the water issue, a statement from Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s office said on Wednesday.

The premier also asked district authorities to speed up the completion of the Goptapa-Cham Chamal water treatment plant.