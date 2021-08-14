Iraq reports nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases; Baghdad to receive more vaccine doses

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 7,610 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths due to the deadly disease over the previous 24 hours. Just over 26,000 people were vaccinated over the same period.

Saif al-Badr, a spokesman for the health ministry, on the same day confirmed the arrival of a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Iraq. He also noted that one million additional doses will arrive within the next two days.

Related Article: Iraq COVID-19 vaccination rate jumps, then slows amid surge in cases

"A large batch of vaccines against the coronavirus amounting to half a million doses arrived in Iraq yesterday," Badr said. He explained that each province's share will be determined by population size.

Related Article: Iraq receives two million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Iraqi health authorities have since the start of the pandemic reported over 1.76 million COVID-19 cases, including about 20,000 fatalities and close to 1.59 million recoveries.