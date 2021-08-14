Health

Iraq reports nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases; Baghdad to receive more vaccine doses

"A large batch of vaccines against the coronavirus amounting to half a million doses arrived in Iraq yesterday."
Iraqi health workers prepare doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at al-Salam hospital in the northern city of Mosul on July 29, 2021. (Photo: Zaid AL-OBEIDI/AFP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Ministry of Health on Saturday reported 7,610 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths due to the deadly disease over the previous 24 hours. Just over 26,000 people were vaccinated over the same period.

Saif al-Badr, a spokesman for the health ministry, on the same day confirmed the arrival of a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines in Iraq. He also noted that one million additional doses will arrive within the next two days.

"A large batch of vaccines against the coronavirus amounting to half a million doses arrived in Iraq yesterday," Badr said. He explained that each province's share will be determined by population size.

Iraqi health authorities have since the start of the pandemic reported over 1.76 million COVID-19 cases, including about 20,000 fatalities and close to 1.59 million recoveries.

