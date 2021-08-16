Economy

Company in Kurdistan provides cloud computing services domestically

Linkdata also “offers domain name registration, web hosting, SSL certificates and other website unique tools and services that can help establish brands online.”
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
The Linkdata's data center in Erbil, Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Linkdata)
The Linkdata's data center in Erbil, Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Linkdata)
Kurdistan Erbil LinkData

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdish tech company for the first time in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq is providing cloud computing services to domestic consumers who normally rely on foreign businesses for such services.

Based in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, Linkdata was founded in 2008 as an information technology infrastructure and data center solution.

The company operates a data center in the Kurdish capital with all the necessary security and logistical support to maintain around-the-clock services for its clients, one company staff explained to Kurdistan 24.

“This is the first time a local Kurdish company provides such critical services,” they said. The global partners of the company--entirely staffed by local Kurds--include tech giants CISCO and Microsoft.

Linkdata provides services to small to medium companies and non-governmental organizations.

It also “offers domain name registration, web hosting, SSL certificates and other website unique tools and services that can help establish brands online,” according to the company.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive