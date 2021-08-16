Company in Kurdistan provides cloud computing services domestically

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdish tech company for the first time in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq is providing cloud computing services to domestic consumers who normally rely on foreign businesses for such services.

Based in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, Linkdata was founded in 2008 as an information technology infrastructure and data center solution.

The company operates a data center in the Kurdish capital with all the necessary security and logistical support to maintain around-the-clock services for its clients, one company staff explained to Kurdistan 24.

“This is the first time a local Kurdish company provides such critical services,” they said. The global partners of the company--entirely staffed by local Kurds--include tech giants CISCO and Microsoft.

Linkdata provides services to small to medium companies and non-governmental organizations.

It also “offers domain name registration, web hosting, SSL certificates and other website unique tools and services that can help establish brands online,” according to the company.