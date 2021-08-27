Erbil prepares to welcome France’s Macron

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s capital of Erbil has made preparations to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to land in the city on Sunday as part of an Iraq visit.

The streets of the capital leading to Erbil International Airport have been decorated with the flags of Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and France. The French leader is expected to meet former Kurdistan Region president Masoud Barzani in Erbil.

This is Macron’s first visit to the Kurdistan Region. He went to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad for the first time in early September 2020, where he met with the country’s top officials.

In this upcoming visit, the French president is expected to participate in a Baghdad summit, during which representatives of neighboring nations will participate in talks on regional stability.

Macron will reportedly also visit Mosul and meet top local officials and religious leaders.