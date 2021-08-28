Politics

French president affirms support for Iraq IDPs, says ISIS 'not finished'

"We will continue to support Iraqi efforts in the process of returning internally displaced persons to their place of origin and stabilize liberated areas," President Emmanuel Macron said during a press conference in Baghdad.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
French President Emmanuel Macron (Left), with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during a press conference, August 28, 2021. (Photo: Prime Minister's Media Office)
Iraq Iraq France Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Saturday stressed the importance of Baghdad-Paris ties during a press conference in Baghdad with French President Emmanuel Macron, who affirmed that the fight against ISIS is "not finished."

"France is very important to us," Kadhimi said, adding that Baghdad holds in high regard Paris' role in the fight against terrorism.

"ISIS was defeated on the ground thanks to the courage of Iraqi forces, and we know very well that we must not take ISIS lightly because it is not finished yet," the French president stated.

"We will continue to support Iraqi efforts in the process of returning internally displaced persons to their place of origin and stabilize liberated areas."

Macron also welcomed the progress the Iraqi government has made to facilitate early elections, scheduled for October 10, affirming the importance of "fair and transparent elections."

