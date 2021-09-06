Taliban says last resistance pocket falls; NRF denies

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following weeks of Taliban-launched offensives on the last stronghold of the forces resisting the take over of Afghanistan by the insurgents in the north of the country, conflicting claims on the fall of Panjshir Valley arose again between the warring sides.

Taliban’s official spokesperson, Zabihullah Mojaheed, on Monday announced “the victory” of completely controlling the valley, which was the last stronghold against his group since its swift victory of the country.

The National Resistance Front (NRF) – mainly composing of followers of Ahmed Masoud, the son of famous anti-Taliban and anti-Soviet commander Ahmed Shah Masoud as well as former Afghan military commanders and soldiers northeast of Kabul – denied the spokesperson’s claims, saying it still holds “strategic positions”.

“We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevails," the resistance said on Twitter.

Taliban’s claim of occupying Panjshir is false. The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the ppl of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban & their partners will continue until justice & freedom prevails. — National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (@nrfafg) September 6, 2021

However, video clips and images are widely shared on social media platforms, mainly by pro-Taliban accounts, showing the presence of the insurgents in front of the governorate’s office. Kurdistan 24 could not independently verify the footages’ authenticity.

The Resistance also announced on Sunday that its spokesperson, Fahim Dashty – also a prominent Afghan journalist – was killed in the battle against the insurgents.

Taliban has not announced the formation of its government yet, partially due to the military resistance it had faced in the north of the country.

The head of NRF foreign relations said that Ahmed Masoud is "safe" and will "very soon" address the Afghan people on the latest developments in the valley.

My leader and brother @AhmadMassoud01 is safe and will be giving a message to our people very soon! — Ali Maisam Nazary (@alinazary) September 6, 2021

Previously the spokesperson told Kurdistan 24 that NRF “prioritize[s] peace and negotiations and [it] believe[s] that the only way to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan is through constructive talks and negotiations.”

