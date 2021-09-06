Politics

Taliban says last resistance pocket falls; NRF denies

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Afghan resistance movement and anti-Taliban uprising forces personnel patrol along a road in Rah-e Tang of Panjshir province, August 29, 2020. (Photo: Ahmad Sahel Arman/AFP)
Middle East Afghanistan Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan NRFA Ahmed Masoud Panjshir Valley

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following weeks of Taliban-launched offensives on the last stronghold of the forces resisting the take over of Afghanistan by the insurgents in the north of the country, conflicting claims on the fall of Panjshir Valley arose again between the warring sides.

Taliban’s official spokesperson, Zabihullah Mojaheed, on Monday announced “the victory” of completely controlling the valley, which was the last stronghold against his group since its swift victory of the country.

The National Resistance Front (NRF) – mainly composing of followers of Ahmed Masoud, the son of famous anti-Taliban and anti-Soviet commander Ahmed Shah Masoud as well as former Afghan military commanders and soldiers northeast of Kabul – denied the spokesperson’s claims, saying it still holds “strategic positions”.

“We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevails," the resistance said on Twitter.

However, video clips and images are widely shared on social media platforms, mainly by pro-Taliban accounts, showing the presence of the insurgents in front of the governorate’s office. Kurdistan 24 could not independently verify the footages’ authenticity.

The Resistance also announced on Sunday that its spokesperson, Fahim Dashty – also a prominent Afghan journalist – was killed in the battle against the insurgents.

Taliban has not announced the formation of its government yet, partially due to the military resistance it had faced in the north of the country.

The head of NRF foreign relations said that Ahmed Masoud is "safe" and will "very soon" address the Afghan people on the latest developments in the valley.

Previously the spokesperson told Kurdistan 24 that NRF “prioritize[s] peace and negotiations and [it] believe[s] that the only way to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan is through constructive talks and negotiations.”

