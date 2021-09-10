We are working to vaccinate all teachers as schools reopen, Kurdistan PM says

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Friday that 35 percent of all teachers across the region had been immunized against COVID-19, efforts that came as part of a vaccination drive that began early this week.

"We are working to vaccinate all teachers as schools reopen," the prime minister added.

The health ministry began the campaign Saturday, about ten days before the 2021-2022 school year was set to start.

He added that healthcare staff had administered more than 800,000 doses of various COVID-19 vaccines available in the Kurdistan Region.

Since the campaign began in early 2021, the region has also fully vaccinated over 10,000 Peshmerga. "We are opening more dedicated vaccine centers for the Peshmerga."

"Protect Kurdistan. Get vaccinated." the premier stated.