PM Barzani rings bell marking new school year

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani marked the beginning of the new school year by ringing the bell at a primary school in Erbil on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place in the Shaqlawa district.

Last year, a teacher there was killed by an electric shock as he was raising the Kurdistan flag on the first day of school. The school was consequently renamed after Ibrahim Nassir, who posthumously holds the title “Martyr of Flag”.

Before ringing the bell, Barzani delivered a speech in which he expressed delight in seeing the schools reopening after the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The premier also addressed the challenges his government has faced, which did not allow it to serve the education sector as it had planned. Despite these challenges, it was still able to allocate a budget for the revitalization of old school buildings and the construction of new ones.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has returned 13,000 dropout students to school, he said.

As part of new investment guidelines, the government has mandated the construction of a school in every gated community in a bid to increase the number of educational facilities in the region.

“With excellent education… you can combat corruption,” Barzani told the students.

The premier also called on all teachers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so they can safely teach the new generation.

On Monday, the Ministry of Education announced that mask-wearing across all schools for both teachers and students was mandatory.

Read More: KRG mandates mask-wearing across schools despite mass vaccination of teachers: Official

Before students returned to school, the government set an entire week aside for teachers to get vaccinated.

At the end of Tuesday's ceremony, Prime Minister Barzani rang the bell to mark the start of the new school year. The son and daughter of Nassir, the Marty of Flag, stood alongside him.