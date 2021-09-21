PM Barzani visits Duhok Airport construction site

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited the construction site of Duhok Airport on Tuesday to review the present design in preparation for a new one.

Barzani went to the airport site to "revisit the project and the contracts" so that the government can restart construction of the new facility, which was hampered by the economic crisis.

"God willing, after a serious study which has already begun, the project will be ready, and the construction will begin," Barzani said at the site, located in Semel outside of Duhok city.

The transportation minister and Duhok governor accompanied him during the visit.

Barzani also said that there will be “modifications” to the project and that construction will be announced once initial studies are completed.

The new airport’s foundation stones were laid in 2012.

When it's finally complete, the Kurdistan Region will have three international airports.