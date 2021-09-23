Spain to open its consulate general in Erbil, newly appointed ambassador says

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Spain is preparing to open a consulate general in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil, the country’s newly inaugurated ambassador, Pedro Martinez-Avial, told Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday.

Prime Minister Barzani received the Spanish diplomat in Erbil. They discussed bilateral relations between Kurdistan Region and Spain, particularly in trade and investment sectors, according to a press release from Barzani’s office.

Martinez-Avial, expressed his country’s readiness to develop ties with the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdish premier congratulated Martinez-Avial for his new diplomatic post and wished him success in further developing relations between their two nations, the release said.

Spain is part of the international coalition to defeat the Islamic State (ISIS). Its armed forces have provided training to the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces.