With 130 companies participating, Duhok holds tourism exhibition

"One part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's program is to develop and support the tourism sector in the region."
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Duhok holds tourism exhibition on World Tourism Day, Sept. 27, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Duhok holds tourism exhibition on World Tourism Day, Sept. 27, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The governor of the Kurdistan Region province of Duhok, Ali Tatar, inaugurated on Monday a tourism exhibition in which 130 companies participated.

The event came on World Tourism Day and included a lineup of small business owners marketing their handicrafts and other products. The organizers also showcased a photographic gallery of tourist sites in Duhok.

In a speech he delivered at an opening ceremony, the governor stressed the importance of the tourism sector in Duhok province, which, he noted, has many resorts and religious and archaeological tourist sites.

"One part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's program is to develop and support the tourism sector in the region."

"130 local and foreign tourism companies participated in the exhibition, from the [Kurdistan] Region, Iran, Turkey, Armenia and rest of Iraq to strengthen relations between companies, exchanging experiences and developing partnerships," Sepan Muzafar, the organizer of the event, told Kurdistan 24.

