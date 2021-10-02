Kurdistan Region PM stresses importance of religious tolerance

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani spoke about the importance of religious tolerance and coexistence on Saturday while meeting with prominent religious scholar Abdul Latif Ahmed.

During the meeting at his Erbil office, Barzani pointed to "the role played by religious scholars in Kurdistan by defending national issues, rejecting extremist ideology, and consolidating the values ​​of coexistence and solidarity among the various components of the Kurdistan Region."

The prime minister reiterated the need for religious figures to "play a positive role in educating society, spreading the message of peace and tolerance, defending the achievements of the people of Kurdistan, and maintaining social peace."

During their conversation, Ahmed presented a number of proposals that he said would serve the public interest, as well as "religion and society."