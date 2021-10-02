Kurdistan PM receives top Yezidi leaders

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received on Saturday the top leaders of the Yezidi (Ezidi) community in Iraq, Mir Hazim Tahseen Beg and Baba Sheikh Ali Elias Haji Nasir.

The prime minister affirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) commitment to providing members of the minority community the support they need and "defend their rights firmly and steadfastly," a press release from Barzani's office read.

The premier also noted that the KRG, in cooperation with the federal Iraqi government and the international community, has made concerted efforts for the reconstruction of the Ezidi ancestral homeland of Sinjar (Shingal), to facilitate a dignified return for displaced members of the ethnoreligious group to the area.

The Ezidi prince and Baba Sheikh stressed to Prime Minister Barzani the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement and normalizing the situation in the region.

In October 2020, Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced they had reached an agreement, with support from the UN, to restore and normalize the situation in Shingal, where competing armed groups are active.

The agreement includes a framework to withdraw all armed groups from the area, restore the local administration, and appoint a new mayor.

So far, however, these steps have not been taken, and despite the agreement’s strong international backing, multiple armed groups remain, making the administrative piece of the deal, to some degree, a moot point.

The Ezidi leaders also thanked Barzani for ordering the implementation of multiple service projects in their areas, as well as designating the Khanki and Shariya areas as subdistricts as part of new administrative changes in Duhok province.