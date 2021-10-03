‘KDP remains the biggest party in Iraq’: survey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to a survey carried out by a Baghdad-based non-profit center that was published on Thursday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will remain the biggest party in Iraq.

“KDP wins 7.45% of the votes and remains the number one political party in Iraq,” the survey, by Al-Bayan Center for Planning and Studies, said.

The survey, which was conducted through phone calls to citizens in all of Iraq’s 19 provinces, found that only three coalitions (not a single political party) came ahead of KDP. They were Sairoon, which wins 14.81 percent of the vote followed by State of Law with 11.83 percent and Taqadum with 8.98 percent.

“Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will get 1.83 percent of the votes, and Movement for Change party (Gorran) will get 1.53 percent of the votes,” the survey said.

According to its official website, Al-Bayan “is an independent nonprofit think tank based in Baghdad, Iraq. Its primary mission is to offer an authentic perspective on public and foreign policy issues related to Iraq and the region.”