New Hungarian Consul General to Erbil meets with Kurdistan Region PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the region's new Hungarian Consul General, Atilla Toth, at the prime minister's office in Erbil on Sunday.

Barzani congratulated the envoy on assuming his new position and wished him success in his new duties, according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) press release.

Toth indicated that his country views the experience of peaceful coexistence between the various religious and ethnic communities in the Kurdistan Region with respect and appreciation and expressed Hungary's desire to continue strengthening relations with the autonomous Kurdistan Region, especially in regards to investments and trade exchange.

In March, Barzani received Tristan Azbej, Hungary’s State Secretary for the Aid of Persecuted Christians in Erbil, where the two discussed the role of the region in protecting Christians and other minorities from ISIS, among other issues.

Azbej thanked the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces at the time, who he said “sacrificed a lot” to protect the Christian population and other minority groups in Iraq when the terror group attacked their areas.