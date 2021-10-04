Kurdistan's Ainkawa will be biggest district of Christians in Middle East, says PM Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – "Ainkawa will be the biggest district of Christians in the Middle East," Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Monday after a ceremony to inaugurate the Christian-majority area in Erbil city as its own administrative unit.

"Today, I have decided to place the Ainkawa district of Erbil under administrative control of its Christian residents. This move gives Christians, and other groups, rights to nominate civic leaders, appoint officials, manage their own security and directly shape their destinies," Barzani said in a tweet thread.

"Most of [Ainkawa's] residents have fled persecution in Nineveh, Baghdad & Syria. They have been welcomed among us. And now we offer them the chance to lay deeper roots in a sanctuary of their own," Prime Minister Barzani added in a tweet.

The prime minister also visited Ainkawa's Maryamana Hospital, "a private investment of $20m founded by the Chaldean Catholic Church with support from the US and Europe," he explained.

"The KRG has provided land and services to serve everyone in the community with affordable healthcare, for a better and safer future."