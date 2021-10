UPDATED: Iraq's electoral commission reports just over 42 percent voter turnout

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission announced a 42 percent voter turnout late Sunday in the country's parliamentary general election held earlier in the day.

The participation rate in the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province was 57 percent, in Erbil province 49 percent, in Sulaimani province 38 percent, in Kirkuk province 43 percent, in Nineveh province 48 percent, and in Diyala province 48 percent.

The turnout was the lowest in Baghdad's Rusafa district, with 31 percent. The capital region's Karkh district was the second-lowest with 34 percent.

In provinces across Iraq, turnout was as follows: