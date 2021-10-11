Iraq announces arrest of top ISIS financier

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A top Islamic State leader who was in charge of managing the group’s finances has been arrested by Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced on Monday.

In a “complex external operation,” Sami Jasim, the chief financier of ISIS and deputy leader of slain Abu Bakir al-Baghdadi, was arrested, Kadhimi said.

The arrest was made “outside the border,” the Iraqi Security Media Cell said, without elaborating on the location.

Kadhimi’s announcement came one day after Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

While our ISF heroes focused on securing the elections, their INIS colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim, who was in charge of Daesh finance, and a deputy of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

Long live Iraq, and our brave heroes. — Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) October 11, 2021

Known as Hajji Hamid, al-Jaburi was one of the most-wanted figures of the ISIS leadership. He held a number of security, political, and financial positions within the group, including the deputy head of Tigris sector of ISIS in southern Mosul.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. raid in October 2019. He was in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

While former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared that ISIS was defeated in December 2017, the group has proven capable of launching several hit-and-run attacks ever since, mainly in the territories disputed between the Iraqi central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil.