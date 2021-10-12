‘Kurdistan Region and Belgian parliaments discuss forming a joint committee’: Senior European official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Belgian parliament’s foreign affairs committee led by Georges Dallemagne of the Humanist Democratic Center party visited the Kurdistan Region’s parliament on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties.

“We are proud that we were able to have our country’s parliament recognize the Yezidi genocide,” Dallemagne told the press. “I’m happy that Belgium supported Kurdistan Region during the war against ISIS.”

Dallemagne said he was also happy to be visiting the Kurdistan Region again.

“This is our sixth time visiting Kurdistan Region and we are very happy with the ongoing support that the Belgian government provides to Kurdistan,” he said.

Rebwar Babkayi, head of Kurdistan Region’s Foreign Affairs Parliamentary Committee, told the press that the Belgian parliament’s foreign affairs committee has been supporting the Kurdistan Region since 2014.

“They even visited the front lines in the war against ISIS,” Babkayi said.

“We appreciate all the efforts that the Belgian parliament’s foreign affairs committee made to prepare a proposal and to have the Belgian parliament recognize the Yezidi genocide,” he added.

Babkayi stated that they hosted the Belgian parliament’s foreign affairs delegation led by George Dallemagne on Tuesday to discuss ways of strengthening the relationship between the two sides.

“We decided to form a joint committee between Kurdistan Region Parliament and Belgium’s parliament, to exchange information and have stronger cooperation,” Babkayi said.

“We want to activate Kurdistan Region Parliament’s diplomatic role in building relations with parliaments around the world,” he added.

