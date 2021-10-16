Kurdistan Region has granted licenses to over 40 large industrial projects in past two years

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Investment Authority of the autonomous Kurdistan Region revealed on Saturday that it has granted licenses to more than 40 large industrial projects in the region over the previous two years.

Mohammed Shukri, who heads the Authority, told Kurdistan 24 on the sidelines of the Erbil Industrial Development Forum that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has also approved 204 large factories for operation.

Organizers began the forum this week in the Kurdistan Region's capital, under the supervision of the regional Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Shukri pointed out that the KRG’s ninth cabinet decided, since it began its duties, that the proportion of total local workers at any industrial factories within the region should be no less than 75 percent.

He stressed that this decision has been applied in many Kurdistan Region factories.