PM Masrour Barzani strongly condemns deadly ISIS attack in Diyala

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the Islamic States' (ISIS) attack in Diyala province, in which at least 11 people were killed and 25 wounded on Tuesday.

"I strongly condemn last night's terror attack in Diyala," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted on Wednesday morning, extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

He added that "ISIS remains a threat to regional peace and coexistence and requires a collective, regional response."

A Peshmerga ministry spokesperson from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) recently warned that such ISIS attacks were likely in post-election Iraq.

Senior military officials and political leaders from the Kurdistan Region, including Prime Minister Barzani, have also warned on multiple occasions of the growing ISIS threat, particularly in the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad, where security gaps remain between Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and Kurdish Peshmerga positions.