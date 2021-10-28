Kurdistan Region’s Soran hosts first-ever Street Theatre Festival

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The first-ever Street Theatre Festival began in the Kurdistan Region's Soran administration on Thursday morning, with theatre teams participating from across the autonomous region.

Under the slogan of "Humanity's return to life," the festival will feature theatre shows on Soran's streets and surrounding towns for three days.

"We were (previously) unable to hold such a vibrant art activity because of the pandemic," Director of Soran's Art and Culture Yousif Omar told Kurdistan 24.

"The festival's inauguration ceremony is held in this hall, but the theatre shows will be held in the streets," he added.

The Rawanduz district’s Institute of Arts played music and sang songs during the festival's inauguration ceremony. Sulaimani's Lezin dance group also participated with a dance show.

"During these three days of the festival, a number of seminars and panels about streets theatre will be held, while the participating theatre teams will continue to present theatre shows in the streets," Omar said.

The participants include the Piramagron Theatre Team from Sulaimani, the Theatre for Street Theatre Group from Koya, the Future Theatre Group from Kirkuk, the Darbandikhan Theatre Group, the Shorishvan Theatre Group from Dohuk, the Hawler Theatre Group, the Lezin Dance Group from Sulaimani, and the Dialogue Theatre Group from Kirkuk.

Soran is known for its annual "Spring Festival" attended by many people from across the region. That festival includes art exhibitions, handicrafts, traditional foods, and music.

On Sept. 14, 2021, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani officially inaugurated Soran as the newest independent administration in the Kurdistan Region. The new administration, which Erbil previously administered, consists of four districts: Rawanduz, Choman, Mergasor, and Soran.

